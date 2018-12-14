By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After his win the other week against Mike Wilson in Monte Carlo, it looks like Denis Lebedev is eyeing up one last shot at glory by trying to secure a fight against one of the World’s very best fighters – Oleksandr Usyk.
The former IBF and WBA Cruiserweight Champion has had a very successful career, defeating the likes of: Enzo Maccarinelli, Roy Jones, JR. and James Toney.
The only 2 fighters that Lebedev has lost to, are Marco Huck (in a controversial decision) and also Murat Gassiev on a split decision.
These results show that Lebedev has been a worthy champion and contender respectively during his career but is a final fight against Oleksandr Usyk asking a bit too much?
It is already clear that Usyk wants to move up to heavyweight anyway, but surely Usyk is both too slick and too fresh for Lebedev to beat, especially as the Russian turns 40 next year…
Personally, I think that there’s nothing left to do at cruiserweight for Usyk, having unified the division and shown his exceptional ability in the World Boxing Super Series and on British shores when he calmly dispatched of Tony Bellew.
What do you think the chances are of Lebedev securing a fight with Usyk and who would you put your money on?
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of a new podcast called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Contact the Feature Writers