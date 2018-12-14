Welcome back fight fans for part Seven. Today we will build the ultimate Light Heavyweight using the same criteria as we used for all the others: Left hook (or right if a southpaw), Straight right (or left, again if a southpaw), Jab, Footwork, Hand speed, Defense, Chin, Heart and finally “intangibles”, which could be anything from dealing with adversity like cuts or knockdowns, grit, fouls Etc.
Remember, there are some rules. And in the words of George Carlin “my rules, I make them up!” they are as follows:
1- Only 1 attribute can be used per fighter (otherwise the Lightweight article would be very short, it would just read “Lightweight- Roberto Duran”)
2- A fighter can only be used in ONE weight class, if for instance Floyd Mayweather, JR. is used in Lightweight he cannot be used again in Welterweight as well.
3- A fighter has to have been part of the weight class he is used in; you can’t give your featherweight Earnie Shavers power!!
So let’s get started. There are no right answers and this is meant to start a debate and I encourage you to write in with your take, what you like, what you would change. Now let’s go!!
1- Left Hook: BOB FOSTER- If “The Deputy Sheriff” had been content to stay at Light Heavyweight for his entire career he may very well have been the greatest Light Heavy of all time. But his constant trips up to face Heavyweights like Zora Folley, Ernie Terrell, Joe Frazier, and of course Ali, put a dent in that claim. However, it was because of his amazing left hook that none of these fights were considered mismatches. Foster racked up 46 KO’s in his 56 wins, many of which via that punishing left hook.
2- Straight Right: ARCHIE MOORE- It took 159 fights and 16 years for Archie Moore to be given a shot at the title and he was not going to let it get away from him. “The Old Mongoose” used his right hand to control the fight and hurt champ Joey Maxim multiple times and win a unanimous decision. Then he held that title for 9 ½ years!!!! Moore also holds a record that will NEVER be broken, he recorded 131 (that is NOT a typo) knockouts. Moore fought out of an unusual peek-a-boo defense (that he later taught to George Foreman) where he would cross his arms in front of him and was able to flick out a jab or more often a devastating straight right hand while in a defensive shell.
3- Jab: TOMMY LOUGHRAN- When you only score 14 KO’s in 121 wins you know there is something special about your boxing ability. For “The Phantom of Philly” it was more than likely his amazingly fast jab. Loughran used that rapid fire weapon to score wins over legends Harry Greb, Mickey Walker, James J. Braddock, and Max Baer. He also fought the giant Primo Carnera for the heavyweight title. According to some accounts he dominated the fight but lost the decision thanks to the mob influence in Carnera’s corner.
4- Footwork: WILLIE PASTRANO- Some men can take a brutal sport and make it look like a pure art form. Pastrano moved like a master dancer. He could duck, slide, sidestep, even stutter step to throw an opponent off. Pastrano had an undeniable influence on a young Cassius Clay who moved very much like Willie and even hired the same manager/trainer, Angelo Dundee.
5- Hand Speed: BILLY CONN- The original “The Pittsburgh Kid” (later used by Paul Spadafora) possessed hand speed, plenty of hand speed, but sadly lacked the power to go along with it as he had only 15 knockouts in his 64 wins. Conn is best remembered for his loss to Joe Louis by KO in the 13th after dominating the Brown Bomber of the first 12 rounds. Conn proved to be as quick of mind as he was of hand when asked after the Louis fight why he went for the knockout instead of coasting to the sure win on points, Conn replied “What’s the use of being Irish if you can’t be thick?” A line I have used many times!!!
6- Defense: GENE TUNNEY- Most remember Tunney for being the Heavyweight Champ who beat Jack Dempsey, many forget he fought most of his career at Light Heavy. “The Fighting Marine” was a smart tactical fighter in an era when brutish sluggers were the norm. Tunney used fast feet and a stinging jab as well as his ability to adapt to any style to dominate the 1920’s. having only 1 loss in 85 fights (to Harry Greb, a loss he would avenge four times) and being knocked down only once in his career, (the infamous “Long Count” in his rematch with Dempsey) Tunney used his brain as much as his brawn to become a ring immortal.
7- Chin: MAXIE ROSENBLOOM- “Slapsie Maxie” was a man of many talents, Comedian, Radio, TV and film actor, nightclub owner, oh, and Light Heavyweight champion! Maxie is more remembered for hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite but most forget he fought 298 times. And in 298 fights he was stopped only twice, and one of those was a “dive” he took to help promote an upcoming heavyweight contender (or so it is claimed). Rosenbloom had 42 losses and 31 draws on his record and most agree many of those were terrible decisions or even “fixed” as promoters didn’t like Maxie due to his “slapping” style. He used this style to not hurt his opponents, but score points. This did help him get the title but resulted in poor box office receipts when Maxie fought. Rosenbloom once even publicly said to promoters before signing a contact, “If I win, can I get a Draw?” Now you see why he became a comedian.
8- Heart: MATTHEW SAAD MUHAMMAD- When Matthew was only five years old he and his brother were being raised by his aunt after his mother died. His aunt was poor and told Matthew’s brother to “get rid of him”. His brother took him to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly and ran away, leaving the child to fend for himself. Surviving that alone shows the heart of a lion. “Miracle Matthew” showed that heart over and over during his career eventually defeating Marvin Johnson for the title and successfully defending it eight times. Later in life Saad Muhammad ended up homeless, but his heart helped him overcome that and even become an advocate for the homeless in Philadelphia. And one last example of his heart, he worked tirelessly raising money for charity up to his death, all the while suffering from ALS. Matthew Saad Muhammad was a special man, a true fighter in and out of the ring.
9- Intangibles: EZZARD CHARLES- There are those who feel the greatest light heavyweight of all time was Ezzard Charles. There is an argument to be made, even though he never won the title at that weight, but “The Cincinnati Cobra” did possess everything that makes a fighter great. He was fast, accurate, had power in both hands, a good chin, an even temperament and ring smarts. He also had the ability to win big fights after he became a less than aggressive fighter following the tragic death of his opponent Sam Baroudi. Charles lost that “edge” a slugger has but still had enough skill to become Heavyweight Champion of the world.
Well, there is the list of Light Heavyweights, I want to hear what you think. Feel free to leave me a message with your picks, agree, disagree or just want to argue my picks. And also leave me a question for the Q&A column and stay tuned for the next and last installment Building the Ultimate HEAVYWEIGHT!!