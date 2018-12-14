The always classy and stunning Grammy Award winning singer Nancy Wilson has died at the age of 81.
Wilson, who retired from touring in 2011, died after a long illness at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager and publicist Devra Hall Levy told The Associated Press late Thursday night.
MS Wilson was from an era we no longer see in music today and will be deeply missed by her legion of fans around the world.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Wilson Family in their time of grief.