Beloved comedian Tim Conway of TV shows such as McHale’s Navy and The Carol Burnett Show along with movies like The Apple Dumpling Gang and Private Eyes, underwent brain surgery in September. Since then, he has been moved seven times in 12 weeks between rehabilitation centers and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to papers filed this week by the entertainer’s court-appointed attorney.
Conway is currently being cared for at Windsor Terrace Healthcare Center in Van Nuys, according to Michael Harris’ Tuesday court filing.
Conway remains at the center of a dispute between his wife, Charlene, and her stepdaughter over whether he needs to be placed under a conservatorship. Kelly Conway maintains her father suffers from dementia. The actor-comedian turns 85 on Saturday.