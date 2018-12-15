Popular Oscar nominated actress Sondra Locke, who co-starred in six films with Clint Eastwood, has died at the age of 74.
Locke died November 3rd at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest brought on by breast and bone cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press. Authorities were promptly notified at the time, but her death was not publicized until RadarOnline first reported it this past Thursday.
It is not clear why it took nearly six weeks for her passing to be announced.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Locke Family in their time of grief.