The marquee fight of the Top Rank on ESPN undercards for December 14, 2018, was a 10 round bantamweight matchup between featured the rising Chicago, IL, native, Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer, 19-1-1, 11 KO’s, decked out in satin garb paying homage to the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association. He faced off against Daniel Lozano, 15-6, 11 KO’s. The fight was live from Corpus Christi, Texas.
Greer got off first to start the fight as he used his jab to feel things out before landing a solid right to left hook combo. Greer was able to land his right hand with authority from the outside as the round went on. Lozano got off to a fairly slow start. Greer opened the second with a solid lead left hook as he continued to find his groove. Greer was able to get off a four to five punch combination midway through. Lozano, still throwing at a pedestrian pace, was able to finally land a solid hook through it was immediately answered by Greer. Lozano was able to get in a left and right hook to the body near the close of the round but still was too far behind to sway the round.
Lozano landed a solid counter near the tail end of the first minute in the third, his best shot of the fight. Greer continued to land the right hand over the top on the stalking constantly stalking Lozano and continued to control the pace. Greer landed a hard left hook early in the fourth round as he continued to get in clean work. He followed this with a solid three-punch combo to the body midway through the round. Greer continued to pound away with clean shots through the end of the round as he started to look for and find even more separation.
Both fighters looked towards the body in the fifth though Greer was more effective. Greer caught Lozano with a right hook that stunned him which sent Greer into overdrive as he started to tee off on the defensive Lozano. Lozano was able to take the shots well but didn’t offer any resistance in the form of his own offense. Greer continued to pounce on him through the remainder of a dominant round in his favor. Lozano finally opened up with a solid combination that seemed to land with authority to start the sixth round. Greer, as in previous rounds, didn’t take these shots sitting down and went back on the offensive landing shots of his on. Lozano did offer a little more offense towards the end of the round but not enough to capitalize.
The seventh saw Greer add additional focus to the body as he was able to get in solid hooks on Lozano early. He followed that with clean and solid rights over the top once again that constantly snapped the tough Lozano’s head back. Through this, Greer had and continued to use the jab as the tone-setter for all of his combinations. Greer finally caught Lozano with blazing fast combination capped by a right hook that dropped him. Greer was visibly shaken but able to stand up and finish the round.
This proved to be the final round as Lozano’s corner stopped the fight immediately after the round ended handing Greer the dominant and well deserved technical knockout. Greer celebrated the stoppage by displaying his patented ‘Night Night’ pillow. With the win, Greer was able to pick up a Continental Americas title which will add extra motivation. I’m no matchmaker but a fight with the likes of Dominican, Jonathan Guzman, 23-1, 22 KO’s, could make for an exciting future matchup. If you’re reading, make it happen promoters.
