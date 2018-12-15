You can’t always get what you want. No you can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might find, you get what you need.” (From the song, ‘You can’t always get what you want.” (Lyrics by the Rolling Stones.)
Every single time a boxer straps on the leather mitts he is one with his maker knowing full well there is no written guarantee he’s exiting the elevated dance canvas the same way he entered it. Therefore it isn’t an unreasonable assumption that these gents make “bank” for their herculean efforts wanting to be fully appreciated now and rub elbows with the elite of their profession. There is also an unspoken trust among media and fans that the boxers they follow will earn their respect in the pecking order of rankings through the necessary ascension work to attain their lofty goals.
Every era the market place has its share of gate crashers, interlopers, prima donnas and pretenders. Sorting them out can be as entertaining as the headliners as long as nobody upsets the natural order of the boxing universe. Enter the Charlo brothers, identical twins Jermall and Jermell. Both brothers are bonafide authentic talents with sterling potential and unlimited options. Both champions instill both fear in opponents and intrigue among the masses. The gents have the proven skillsets to demand the fights they want yet both brothers fight too infrequently against lesser opposition to keep our attention focused upon them…
The Event:
On December 22, Premier Boxing Champions will present the Charlo brothers fighting on a twin bill making separate title defenses. After winning a coin toss Jermall will headline the card defending his WBC interim Middleweight title against #3 ranked Willie Monroe, JR. Jermell will defend his WBC Junior Middleweight title against #4 ranked Tony Harrison in the co-feature. Both championship bouts will be televised on Fox and Fox Deportes and hosted at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York.
Part two: The Co-Feature, Jermell Charlo Vs Tony Harrison
The Stats:
The Champion goes by the moniker “Iron Man” but he and his brother Jermall are simply known as the Charlo brothers, or twins. Their extraordinary skillset needs no gimmicks written on the back of silk robes. Standing 5’ 11 ½” tall with a 73” wingspan the Richmond Texas native owns a stellar record of 31-0, 15 KO’s. Fighting from orthodox stance he enters ring making fourth defense of his WBC light middleweight title (154 lbs.) and turned pro eleven years ago.
The challenger is well respected throughout his seven year career. Harrison is a Detroit Michigan native who turned pro as a protégé’ of the late boxing genius Emmanuel Steward. Standing 6’1” tall with a 76 ½” reach he holds slight height and reach advantages over the champion. Boxing from orthodox stance he has put together a respectable ledger of 27-2, 21 KO’s. Known as “Super Bad” both his losses were by stoppage, the last one in a failed title bid against current IBF champion Jarrett Hurd in February 2017 for vacant belt.
Styles:
The champion is a finely tuned boxer blessed with both speed and power in either hand. His body is lean yet chiseled like his brother and carries a menacing foreboding air about his ring presence. It has been said that perhaps he is the more patient “boxer” of the two, yet seemed highly frustrated in his last bout against talented Austin Trout winning a MD, 12. Post-fight he blamed lack luster performance on Trout’s style and called out rival champion Jarrett Hurd for a fan friendly unification claiming it would be easy work do to styles. With an incredible abundance of talent this reporter still ponders how he’d fare in eventual match up with a spoiler like former champion Erislandy Lara?
The challenger is a heavy handed boxer who shines against lesser competition. His one glaring flaw is that he leads with his chin and as his losses indicate; once it’s reached he can be stopped. Against Hurd he got off to a credible start against one formidable opponent who enters ring on a singular mission to decapitate his foes. At the midpoint he started to run out of steam making stamina on higher tier a prominent question mark on his potential championship abilities.
Last Fight:
Charlo won a somewhat entertaining “boxing” match where he failed to land clean power punches and combinations against former champion Austin Trout in his third title defense which was showcased at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. The champion retained title via MD.
Charlo was there in mind and spirit but lacked the versatility to either switch into a higher gear or set traps changing strategy. Trout in his prime just a few years back took both stellar southpaw Erislandy Lara and grenade throwing Canelo Alvarez to the final bell as well as his alter ego brother Jermall just two years ago, yet Jarrett Hurd stopped Trout by TKO when he failed to come out for the 11th round in his very next outing. Makes you wonder…
Harrison won a SD over trail horse Ishe Smith last May at the MGM Grand in Paradise Nevada in a ten round bout. Ishe still is a good test for rising contenders but has accumulated a record of 29-10, 12 KO’s and is there in the pocket to be hit. Having never been stopped while having lots of ring mileage, Harrison missed a golden opportunity failing to make a stoppage statement but was awarded this title opportunity none the less.
What to look for fight night:
Focused, both combatants will look to bring their best “A” game taking title fight serious as a heart attack re-enforcing the notion that they will not be denied this night in one of the most exciting divisions on the precipice of 2019. Harrison may slow down pace and be told to box and pick his spots making for less mistakes and opportunities for the champion to counter and exploit. This approach could add to the drama should he rise to the occasion. If not, look for an exciting shootout in first half of contest with an eventual loser kicked off the bus before championship rounds begin.
The Vinny Factor:
Jermell Charlo requested a come forward fighter who let his hands go in the guise of Jarrett Hurd where he could establish his combinations inside the confines of an exciting fan friendly contest and produce a knock out. Think of this as a good tune up for that eventual bout next year. Should Harrison produce an upset, the 154 pound landscape gets turned over like an applecart scattering proposed match ups in every direction. (At the time of this writing it isn’t clear if there is a rematch clause.) Just like the main event, if this Charlo brother loses his stock will plummet, even in a victory decision. Harrison only needs to look title worthy to be guaranteed some promoter will use him as a useful “B” side opponent once again.
Fight Significance: “C.”
While the chance to view a twin bill featuring the Charlo Brothers is an entertaining night out or an enjoyable seat in front of your cable box it’s frustrating to witness both champions not stepping up to the plate and make definitive statements in both their respective divisions against top tier competition.
Odds:
Odds favor the champion at -195 to +160
Prediction:
Charlo by stoppage. He has become salty and once again wants to gain the attention of the world stage and attain total fan appreciation. Nothing less than a knockout will provide Jermell that opportunity or ring the dinner bell for unification.
Aftermath:
Having much to prove in the junior middleweight division there should be no rush for Jermell to ascend six pounds and join Jermall at middleweight. With IBF/WBA Jarrett Hurd requesting one more tune up after coming back this month from shoulder surgery to stop Jason Welborn in four, Jaime Mungia also looms large as the power fisted WBO champion is willing to take on all comers. Standing in line Kell Brook would like to cash in on his “silver” trinket WBC title and challenge for a real belt, while Erislandy Lara a long time former champion and division spoiler wants a shot at redemption. Least we not forget “carpet bagger” Austin Trout who is always ready to travel and fight for his supper with leather mittens would love a rematch.
The junior middleweight division is heating up.
