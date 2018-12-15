Julian Wheeler was an outstanding amateur boxer who represented the USA at the 1992 Olympic Games. He did not bring home a medal and decided to turn professional on Oct. 12, 1993. He opened with a 3rd round TKO over 24 fight veteran Darrell Jacobs.
It took him about 18 months to build an 11-0 record and challenge for his first Title belt. April 21, 1995 he stepped into the ring to fight for the vacant NABF Jr. Lightweight title against undefeated and world ranked Robert “Grandpa” Garcia (20-0, 16 ko). Wheeler lost by a unanimous decision.
Just 10 weeks later, he stepped back into the fire facing another undefeated world ranked opponent, this time it was Mexico’s Mauro Lucero (19-0, 14 ko). The fight which took place on the undercard of Johnny Tapia vs Arthur Johnson went the full 10 round distance, but it was Wheeler earning the decision victory.
4 months later, he would travel to Inglewood, CA and face a man that would become a boxing legend – Juan Manuel Marquez (12-1, 9 ko). Wheeler was tko’d with just seconds left to go in the 10th and final round.
Julian traveled to Australia where he fought a pair of battles against world ranked contender November Ntshingila (28-4, 16 ko). The first bout ended in a technical draw after only 1 round, but Ntshingila won the rematch via 10 round decision.
It was Oct. 10, 1996 when Julian would get another title fight, challenging former World Champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Lightweight title. Wheeler won a 12 round unanimous decision to take Paez’s title. Less than 3 months later, they rematched at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA and this time Paez took his title back by decision.
December of 1998, Wheeler got his first shot at a World title belt against undefeated champion Victor McKinnis (14-0-1, 9 ko). Julian boxed masterfully and won a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision to earn the IBC Jr. Welterweight World Title. The scorecards read 119-109, and 118-110 x 2. Two fights later, McKinnis was given a rematch but Wheeler was even more dominant this time around, and won unanimously on scores of 120-108, and 119-109 x 2.
Wheeler went on to face other world class conenders including: Juan Lazcano, Jermaine Fields, Israel “Pito” Cardona, and Daniel Alicea. With 4 close battles against top notch opposition in a row, and all 4 ending in decisions, Julian Wheeler was named as the challenger for unbeaten USBA Lightweight Champion Efren Hinojosa’s (23-0, 16 ko) Title. It was a back and forth battle, but when the scores were read, It was Julian Wheeler who became the new USBA Champion on scores of 118-111, 117-111, and 115-113.
On October 25, 2002 Wheeler defended his USBA Lightweight Title against two time world title challenger Levander Johnson (31-3-2, 25 ko). Wheeler dropped a 12 round majority decision with 1 judge seeing the bout even, but the other 2 judges giving the edge to Johnson. This turned out to be Julian Wheeler’s final professional boxing match.
Julian Wheeler ended his pro career with a record of 22 wins, 7 defeats and 2 draws, winning 8 times by knockout. It was an up and down career, but mostly up as he collected title belts along the way.
