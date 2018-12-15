Filmmaker Tulsi Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers has died at the age of 77. The Ramsay Brothers who consisted of Tulsi, Kumar, Shyam, Keshu, Arjun, Gangu and Kiran were producers of a popular series of cult horror classic throughout the 1980’s – 1990’s that are still popular today.
Ramsay had been complaining of chest pain and died on Thursday. His nephew Amit Ramsay told Indian Express, “Tulsiji experienced some pain in his chest, and he had a heart attack. So he was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away yesterday after he was brought back home. He was 77-years-old.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Ramsay Family in their time of grief.