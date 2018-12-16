Rising super featherweight Lamont Roach, JR., 18-0-1, 7 KO’s, was in action on Saturday as he faced off against Alberto Mercado, 15-2-1, 3 KO’s, on the undercard of the anticipated DAZN debut for Canelo Alvarez. The fight went down live from Madison Square Garden, New York.
The first round was a feeler round as both fighters looked to gauge distance. Roach was able to get some good work to the body and the southpaw Marcado was able to get in a number of solid shots with straight in a close round. Machado landed a nice straight left to start the second as he looked to continue his progression from round one. Mercado continued to lead behind the jab in the second as Roach, JR., still sought to get comfortable in the fight. Roach, JR. was able to get in a nice right uppercut to the body near the end of the round.
Roach, JR. came out aggressive in the third and was able to get a number of hard shots off in the early part of the round to include solid work to the body. Roach, JR. was able to counter with a nice left hook midway through as he looked to take control. Roach followed that up with a four-punch combination as Mercado seemingly slowed his pace. With a more active jab Roach, JR. was able to close this round well. Mercado was able to land a solid left midway through the fourth and Roach, JR., followed with a few combinations of his own to include him continuing to invest in the body Roach, JR., close the round well.
In the fifth round, both men got off combinations early on as each looked to solidify control. Roach, JR., was able to catch Mercado with a solid check left hook as Mercado came in, getting his attention. Roach, JR., started to press with more authority as he was able to get off a solid multi-punch combination that included a few right hooks that landed with authority near the minute mark of the round.
Roach, JR., seemed to have momentum on his side at this point. Roach, JR., used his jab to help get in a few solid rights early in the sixth and he followed that up with a combination that hurt Mercado midway through the round. Roach, Jr., started to dig into the body with hard left hooks that started to slow down Mercado. The round slowed down a bit as the two fighters had an accidental clash of heads near the end of the round.
Mercado looked to get a bit more active in the seventh and was able to get off a solid left straight to start the round. Roach, Jr. remained composed and continued to close distance on Mercado. Roach, JR., again hurt Mercado midway through as he caught him with a hard right hook. Roach, JR., continued to press and landed a hard right uppercut near the 10-second mark and followed it with another solid combination before the bell.
Both fighters were more reserved to start the eighth round. Mercado was able to land another decent straight left midway through. During the second half of the round Roach, JR., started to throw more to include his continued focus on the body. Roach, JR., opened up even more at the tail end of the round as he seemed intent on getting Mercado out of there.
Roach, JR., landed a solid left to start the ninth round as he geared to follow the intentions of his corner in taking Mercado out. Roach, JR., again caught Mercado with a head-snapping uppercut during the latter part of the round that snapped Mercado’s head back. Mercado, though, bounced back well and was able to land a few good shots to close the round strong. Mercado came out very aggressive in the 10th and found success with the left early on. Roach was able to counter with a solid right hook of his own midway through as he started to press on the gas. Mercado was able to catch Roach, JR., with a shot that seemed to stumble him though Roach, Jr. was off balance. This led both to open up, closing the round strong.
Officially it went down as a unanimous decision victory for Roach, JR., with scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93. There was a lot of good from Roach, JR., in this fight and additional areas to improve as he continues to treck up the division. We'll be there for the next one so stay locked into RSR for the latest and greatest as Roach, JR., moves ahead.