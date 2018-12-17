Lolenga Mock (42-15-1, 13 KOs) continues his World title chase on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title defence against Alesia Graf on January 19 at the Struer Energi Park.
“I’m looking forward to boxing in Struer,” said the 46-year-old super middleweight. “People always talk about my age, but I feel younger and younger, and more explosive than ever!
“In Struer, I want to show people that I’m still here. I’m still improving, and I look forward to showcasing these improvements on January 19.”
Mock last fought on September 15 in Ludwigshafen, where he suffered a narrow points defeat to Avni Yildirim in a WBC World title eliminator. Despite this debated decision, Mock has not given up hope of claiming World honors.
“I’m still chasing my dream of becoming World Champion. I’ve never given up,” says Mock, who is currently ranked number 12 with the WBC.
“After my fight in Struer, I’m heading for a big title fight later in 2019.”
An opponent for Mock will be announced shortly as the Aarhus-based Congolese boxer joins a stacked card at the Struer Energi Park on January 19.
Dina Thorslund defends her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Germany’s Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.
Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, and Adam ‘The Wolf’ Bashanov meets Bulgaria’s Ivan Nikolov.