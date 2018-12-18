By Diane Batshaw Eisman, MD FAAFP
First there were PAs, physicians assistants and they wanted to see patients and treat them
And nurse practitioners who feel qualified to do the same
And there are chiropractors who believe they can care for patients just as well as MDs and DOS
And what about those drug store clinics with pharmacists given care?
And now, it is beginning to be noticed that these individuals lack the training, critical thinking and skills; they lack the competence of real physicians, and they are beginning to be sued for malpractice.
Yes… another one bit the dust.
So what was left?
Just call a congressman
FRENZIED PARENT: “Is this Representative Schmeggies’s office?”
AIDE WHO MAY ACTUALLY ANSWER THE PHONE: “Yes it is, madam and we are always happy to be of service.”
PARENT:’ “My baby has a temp of 105, is vomiting and looks awful.”
AIDE: “You need to call your pediatrician.”
PARENT: “But with all the healthcare stuff, all the pediatricians have left town.”
AIDE: “Then go to your local urgent care center”
PARENT: “It closed down because all the physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners got sued and stopped practicing.”
AIDE: “Well, take your child to the emergency room.”
PARENT: “I did that. It was closed and dark and had a big neon sign that said, ‘If you are ill, call your congressman.’
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
