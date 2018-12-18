In the recent fight between Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury, a lot of attention was focused on the result of the fight. The big winner in the fight was Tyson Fury due to his remarkable comeback and how he performed in the fight. Fury’s heart and courage was also praised due to getting up from two knockdowns and going to distance.
With that being said, where is the respect for Deontay Wilder?
Tyson Fury’s performance was great against Wilder, but Wilder was not bad either. Sure some fans might not like his style. Wilder winds up too much with his punches always looking for the knockout. Most would say he is too amateurish and needs to brush up on his technique. Personally, I don’t think Wilder can change too much with his style at this stage of his career. However, after a small amateur career and has been boxing professionally for 10 years he is the champion for a reason. “The Bronze Bomber” has made it work with the style he has. Before the Fury fight, I have seen Wilder in trouble and struggle in fights with guys like Artur Szpilka, Gerald Washington, and Luis Ortiz. Those fighters fought well using their boxing skills to trouble Wilder, but Wilder managed to comeback and win those fights by stoppage.
How did he pull it off?
Wilder has the will to win and shows a lot of heart. Also Wilder possesses huge amount of power and has shown he can knockout anyone at any round. Wilder’s mentality to always go for the knockout has gotten him out of trouble and win fights. The same thing almost happened for him when he fought Tyson Fury. Wilder had problems with the speed and movement of Fury, but with Wilder’s aggression and power, he almost stopped Fury and might have had another victory by stoppage. In all honesty, the fight was more exciting because Wilder always kept going for the knockout and dropped Fury twice which produced the drama in the fight. Most likely we will see a rematch between Wilder and Fury and maybe this time around Fury will be the favorite. However, Wilder is dangerous in every round. If you look back, Wilder was able to take the shots of Fury, but Wilder was able to drop Fury with ease when he landed his bombs. Even if we saw a fight between Deontay Wilder Vs Anthony Joshua, it would be the same. Joshua will probably be the favorite, but Joshua will always be at risk of being knocked out. This is what Wilder brings to the table at all his fights.
Wilder is the WBC Heavyweight Champion and is from the U.S. He brings excitement to the sport and has put the Heavyweight division back in the spotlight in the United States. We have not seen this excitement in the Heavyweight division since the 90’s.
Some folks might like him or dislike him, but Wilder deserves respect in the boxing world.