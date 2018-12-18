By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After what is, in my eyes, a pretty shocking result, Deontay Wilder retained his WBC Heavyweight World title by securing a draw against Tyson Fury.
Tyson Fury was the clear winner in what I believe to be the majority of boxing fans’ eyes, recovering from 2 knockdowns in the fight to outclass his American adversary.
However, what the majority of boxing fans thought really has no relevance, as the verdict lays in the hands of the 3 judges at ringside.
What these scorecards said to me, is that boxing has confirmed its own corruption and it really has cemented itself as more business than sport.
I say this because last year when Canelo fought “GGG” for the first time, we were once again presented with an unsatisfactory result and yet another draw and one ridiculous scorecard in particular.
The same thing has happened again with Fury and Wilder; despite the fans knowing clearly in their hearts who really won the fight, the World of boxing is stripped of the real result…
This seriously suspicious scoring is becoming all too common, particularly in fights of the biggest magnitude and the reason is quite simply: MONEY!
Here is my theory on what’s going on with promoters/organizations/boxing businessmen:
Build up a big fight
Make a ton of money
Make sure the scorecards result in some sort of draw, regardless
Rematch
Repeat for 3 fights
Rig the scorecards, make it into a trilogy of fights and see the money roll in…
Whilst it’s a great model for making money and also a very safe way to get your “cash cows” (the fighters) drawing in the big bucks, it’s unfair on the fans of the sport and it’s also unfair of the fighters in one sense.
Yes, the fighters will get more money in the long term, but it means that there’s yet more blows to the head, more miles on the clock and once those scorecards have been written, legacies get tarnished by a greed and a thirst for money.
Ultimately, I believe we’ll end up seeing Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder again and then no doubt, we’ll probably end up seeing a third fight.
The same applies for “GGG” and Canelo, I think we will eventually see a third fight between the pair.
As much as I love boxing, I sure all hell hate the corruption that goes alongside it, the dodgy scorecards and the lack of respect the “sport” has for it fans by stripping them of their honest winner.
One final point that I’d also like to make, is that with 2/3 fights between Wilder and Fury, it means that Anthony Joshua’s career will effectively be “put on hold” for another 12-18 months at least.
That’s because he will not get an opportunity to face either man whilst they’re embroiled in building up more hype to fight one another again.
The promotion teams behind both Fury and Wilder are clearly looking at ways to get more market share/value in the heavyweight scene by trying to draw the limelight and attention away from the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Champion.
Oh, if only boxing was simple!
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of a new podcast called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Contact the Feature Writers