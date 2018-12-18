Half of the the hit 70’s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” Penny Marshall has died at the age of 75.
A publicist for Marshall told Fox News that the actress died “peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home” from complications due to diabetes on Monday.
“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family told us in a statement.
“Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story,” the statement added. “We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”
The New York-born actress rose to fame from her hit 1970s sitcom, "Laverne & Shirley" and went on to become a popular director of the hit movies "Big", "A League Of Their Own" and "Jumping Jack Flash" to name just a few.