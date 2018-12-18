New Mexico’s Frankie Archuleta was a shining star in the amateur ranks, especially in New Mexico where boxing fans were anxiously waiting for him to turn professional.
He turned Pro on Feb. 15, 1997 and started things off with a first round knockout over Pablo Ontiveros. After running off a string of victories and going to 10-0, 7 by knockout, Frankie challenged heavy handed defending champion Juan Manuel Arellano (15-6, 13 ko) for the WBB Featherweight Title. It was Archuleta’s night as he pitched a near shutout on scores of 119-109, 119-110, and 120-110 to win his first Title.
Two wins later, he made a move up in weight and took his 13-0, 8 ko record into another title challenge against Oscar Salas for the vacant WBB Jr. Lightweight Title. In front of a packed Wilson Events Center in his home town of Las Vegas, New Mexico, Archuleta scored an impressive 4th round knockout to win his second title belt.
After a complete shutout victory over 10 rounds against 95 fight veteran Javier “Suzuki” Diaz, Frankie challenged NABF Featherweight Champion Lewis Wood (20-1, 6 ko). When the smoke cleared after 12 tough and tactical rounds of boxing, The judges declared a 3 way split on scores of 115-112 (Archuleta), 115-112 (Wood), and 114-114. Frankie remained unbeaten, but Lewis Wood left Las Vegas, NM with the NABF title belt around his waist.
A pair of victories over rugged Mexican contender Ivan Salazar, and a convincing win over rugged Marco “El Rojo” Badillo, landed Frankie (18-0-1, 11 ko) in a huge bout at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada against former WBC, WBO and WBU Featherweight World Champion Kevin Kelley (50-4-2, 33 ko). Archuleta suffered his first defeat that night, being stopped by the multi-time World Champion in the 9th round.
Frankie bounced back with 2 impressive wins, a 1 round ko over Russell Mosley, and then an 8 round unanimous decision vicotry over former WBC Continental Americas Champion Osvaldo Guerrero. Archuleta then traveled to the Fernwood Resort in Bushkill, PA to face undefeated Champion Emmanuel Lucero (19-0, 12 ko) for his WBC Continental Americas Jr. Featherweight Title. He came up short dropping a 12 round unanimous decision to the Champion. Meanwhile, Osvaldo Guerrero was clamoring for a rematch against Archuleta, and got his wish, this time for the vacant NABA Jr. Featherweight Title. The old saying “Be careful what you wish for” was never more true than June 21, 2002 as Frankie Archuleta stopped Guerrero in 3 rounds to pick up another title belt.
From here the level of competition stepped up big time, and Frankie found his self across the ring from some great contenders and world champions including… Alejandro Barrera, Rocky Juarez, Johnny Tapia (Splitting a pair of decisions against the legendary champion), Martin Honorio (for the vacant IBA Jr. Lightweight World Title), John Molina, and Juan Carlos Burgos.
Frankie fought his last pro bout on May 12, 2012, nearly 15 years after turning professional. He faced undefeated former WBF Featherweight Champion Patrick Hyland (25-0, 11 ko’s) being stopped in round 4.
Frankie Archuleta finished his professional boxing campaign with an overall record of 27-10-1, 14 by knockout. He made a huge mark on the New Mexico pro boxing scene, and delighted local crowds with some big victories.
