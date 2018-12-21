Kai Robin Havnaa (13-0, 11 KOs) will face his toughest career test against Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid (16-4, 13 KOs) on March 2 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.
‘King Kai’ is back at the SØR Amfi having blasted out Daniel Vencl inside two-rounds on February 3. A performance he followed with the show reel second-round stoppage of Frank Bluemle at the Baden Arena in Offenburg on April 28.
Havnaa must now face a significant step up as he looks to advance his promising career with a ten-round contest against the former WBU Cruiserweight Champion and WBO European Heavyweight title challenger.
“I will need to be in my greatest shape ever,” said Havnaa. “Rashid fought for the WBO European Heavyweight title in March, so I know he is going to be big, probably bigger than me, and I’ll have to be at my best to beat him.
“He’s a strong opponent. He’s experienced and looks solid. I’m expecting him to come with an ‘all in’ mentality, but with that said, you never know what you’re dealing until you start trading punches, so I’ll be prepared for everything.”
Rashid, from Frankfurt, Germany, is known as ‘Thunder’ due to his punching power, which has seen him claim 13 of his 16 wins inside the distance.
“I’m not worried about his power, but I will be aware of it,” says Havnaa. “When you’re a big cruiserweight, all punches are dangerous, but I trust my defence. I’ve been working on it a lot, and that’s why I’ve never been down in my fights.”
Havnaa will once again be counting on his fans to turn the SØR Amfi into a hometown fortress, as the 29 year-old admits he feels unbeatable in Arendal.
“I have the feeling nothing can stop me now, especially not at the SØR Amfi!
“The support I got from people in the arena last time gave me more energy and power than I ever thought possible,” he says. “I get motivated just thinking about it, and that’s priceless when you’re preparing for war. My win will be shared with everyone who’s there supporting me on March 2!”
Promoter Nisse Sauerland says this fight marks the ‘first big step up’ for Havnaa, and will provide an important acid test for the Norwegian talent.
“Kai has done everything asked of him so far in his career,” said Sauerland. “Since his professional debut, we’ve been gradually increasing the level of opposition, but this fight marks his first big step up. He will need to prove himself at this level if he wants to continue to progress. He has the talent and determination to go a long way, but now, he has to back it up in the ring!”
Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid tops the bill at the SØR Amfi in Arendal on March 2 with a full supporting undercard to be announced shortly.