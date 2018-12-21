By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
With the streaming service DAZN signing Boxing’s biggest star – Saul Canelo Alvarez – and therefore attracting more and more professional fighters, does that mean that the old school PPV system will die out?
I, for one, would be far happier to pay a monthly subscription (so long as it’s fair and affordable) and get all boxing events year round, as opposed to paying a bigger lump sum every couple of weeks!
The biggest dilemma that I am finding, alongside the chaps that I do my podcast with, is that we pay monthly for specific channels, such as Sky Sports & BT Sports but are then forced to pay another £20 every few weeks/months to watch the bigger fights…
Whilst it’s understandable that boxers and promoters want to make as much money as they can, it makes boxing far less accessible for a lot of us as we simply can’t justify paying out that sort of money so often!
PBC have recently signed a deal with British television channel ITV, in which will see a lot more boxing being shown for free on UK televisions.
Whilst this is great news for boxing fans, it also means that we can expect a lot more PPV events than the ones already being offered up to us and then it just becomes ridiculously expensive over the course of the year!
What we want and what we need, is one central service (maybe something like DAZN) that lets us pay a monthly fee and gives us unlimited access to all the fights on TV, whether big shows or small ones.
Boxing fans are loyal, passionate and hard working people who deserve to be able to watch their sport without paying extra to see big fights every few weeks, because as I said earlier, it all adds up come the end of the year!
I think PPV is slowly making its way out, especially after HBO’s withdrawal from boxing.
If this is the case, then DAZN may very well soon be taking over the game, which can only be a positive if you’re a die hard boxing fan!
