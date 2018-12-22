Icon of justice and victims’ rights advocate John Walsh joins America’s leading true-crime network, Investigation Discovery, on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed – where time is of the essence and harnessing the power of ID’s active and engaged audience could bring these criminals to justice.
Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts. Airing for 12 consecutive weeks, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH will make its world premiere on Wednesday, January 16 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.
“No one better personifies the idea that one person can make a difference in this world than John Walsh – he took unimaginable heartbreak and turned it into his life’s mission to bring criminals to justice and find missing children,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel. “This is certainly one of the most important active investigation series we’ve created on ID because just a single break in a case could help law enforcement solve these crimes once and for all and, possibly, prevent further tragedy in the lives of families, across America.”
“If at least one child comes home and one homicide is solved, we will have done our job,” says John Walsh, host and executive producer of the series. “Now, with the help the passionate fans at Investigation Discovery and my team, we have a greater chance of catching these bad guys once and for all.”
IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH takes the audience on a journey through the eyes of family members, friends and authorities who are desperate for resolution, detailing two fugitives and two missing children each hour. Every week, John and Callahan dissect each unique story from top to bottom, sharing current interviews with surviving family members and friends, chasing down new clues and reviewing the evidence in each case. The series will utilize crime scene photos, telephone calls and location-specific recreations, turning these cases into active hunts with help from the ID viewers at home.
Investigation Discovery will tap into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center and dedicated online hub staffed by trained operators will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.
In the premiere episode airing on Wednesday, January 16 at 10/9c, Luis Frias from Blackwell, Okla. makes John Walsh’s personal most wanted list after allegedly stabbing Frias’s estranged wife to death in front of their children in 2013. Then, Callahan travels to Allegan, Mich. to explore the bizarre case of Harold “Butch” Knight, who leaves a trail of clues after confessing to killing his wife in 2015. He has been spotted in northern New England.
IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is produced for Investigation Discovery by Zero Point Zero with Chris Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, Ted Schillinger, Shawn Cuddy as executive producers. For ID, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.