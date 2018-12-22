As I watched CNN last night, as the country was heading to a governmental shutdown (partial one is happening as of this writing), Individual #1, formerly known as President Donald J. Trump once again is placing blame on the Democrats for this shutdown even after boasting to Senator Chuck Schumer that he would be proud to take blame for this.
This scumbag really thinks that the American people are really that dumb. I wish someone would replay the fact that he said he would be proud to take blame for this shutdown. Once again, this weasel attempts to get out of this. To me weasels are the worst type of animal. I remember that they would sneak into my grandmother’s chicken coop and bite the heads off all the chickens.
As this weasel, says “it’s up to the Democrats”, I want the American people to remember December 11, 2018 as a day Individual # 1 lied once again. This weasel can be stopped! We the People need to protest in the streets like we did during the civil rights movement. We are starting to lose our grip on our democracy. This must not happen!
With Ruth Bader Ginsberg battling lung cancer, Individual #1 is counting on her not to make a full recovery. If she does not, he will have control over the largest court in the land. He even once boasted that he will have at least four Supreme Court appointments due to Justice Ginsberg’s age and the fact that Justice Sonia Sotomoyor suffers from Type II Diabetes, a disease she has perfect control over. I pray that Justice Ginsberg makes a full recovery for the sake of herself and her family. It would be selfish of myself to pray for her recovery for the sake of the American people.
As Individual # 1 is sitting there flanked by his flunkies, I am filled with rage! I want to scream. We are at the point of no return. I hope and pray that the Robert Mueller can find a way to bring the United States of America back to where it is supposed to be. We can no longer survive under the leadership of a spoiled brat! In the end, brats are knocked down by a peg or two.