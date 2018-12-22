The day has come when revered General James Mattis has had enough of Individual #1 ’s antics. After tweeting that American troops are to be withdrawn from Syria and ISIS was defeated, people within his Rats from a Sinking ship of an administration were beside themselves.
After General Mattis, pleaded with Individual #1 to reconsider, he resigned in disgusted. I understand now why Mattis stayed as long as he did, because he truly wanted to protect the American people from the inexperience and unpredictable nature of Individual #1.
Individual #1 won the approval of Putin and Assad, two lifelong allies. To me the Civil War in Syria is personal. My father was born and raised there. My uncle still lives there. Seeing the images of the children becoming immune to the shelling is heartbreaking. These images remind of the shell shocked solders from World War I. I see these images and I think that it could had been easily myself and my children if my father had not immigrated to the United States.
I have been to Syria and it’s a beautiful country. Despite the fact the ancient artifacts and history have been destroyed by the war, the Syrian people within themselves are beautiful. They are loving and welcoming. It’s heartbreaking that my children will never get to go there.
We need to wake up! We now have Individual #1 in the driver’s seat and things are not looking good. The fact that Individual #1 tweeted and did a White House video stating that we are pulling out of Syria was the biggest F-you to the Kurds who have been our biggest allies in that region. Individual # 1 is a national and international security risk!
He must be stopped!!!!!