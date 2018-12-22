By Joshua “City” Brewer
Tommy “TNT” Fury, 1-0, 0 KO’s, made his professional debut on Saturday night, December 22, 2018, against the definition of an opponent, Jevgenijs “Lucky” Andrejevs, 10-103-3, 4 KO’s, of Latvia. The fight was featured on the undercard of the Josh Warrington Vs Carl Frampton IBF world featherweight clash. It should also be noted if not apparent, Tommy Fury is the younger brother of Lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.
Fury, making his debut after only 12 amateur fights, set the tone of the action as he got in a few good rights from the outside to include a solid right uppercut that snapped the head of Andrejevs. There were similarities from a style perspective between him and his older brother Tyson, as expected. With about a minute remaining, Fury was able to get in a few consecutive right hooks to the body of Andrejevs. Fury again got off a right to the head that sent a to the ropes prior to the end of the round.
In round two Fury continued to use his right straight to keep Andrejevs at bay. Andrejevs continued to posture as though no shots had any muster on them through the first half of the round. Fury got off a combination of shots to the body and head that again sent Andrejevs to the ropes before the referee broke the action. Even with Andrejevs’ constant gamesmanship, Fury continued to press forward looking to land his right.
Fury started the third with a solid set of rights that again sent ‘’ to the ropes. The Fury was able to follow this with a solid right straight that opened ‘’ up for more unanswered shots in combination to the body and head. Halfway through Fury was able to dig in with the right uppercut to the body as the supremely defensive ‘’ continued to posture with no real offense coming back.” was caught with a low blow shortly thereafter which forced the referee to stop the action and warn Fury.
In the fourth and final round Fury again came out aggressive and was able to land a couple of right hooks to the head of the defensive’. Fury then started to dig into the body with right hooks which lead ‘’ to showboat again before he took another set of right hands. Near the minute mark, Fury was able to catch ‘’ with a set of solid right hooks to the body that seemed to hurt him as he was again pushed to the ropes. Fury again cornered him against the ropes and was able to get off the right to the body before the round came to a close.
Officially, the fight went down as a unanimous decision victory for Tommy Fury. A promising start in an expected victory. There is still much to work on as he was heavily reliant on the right hand and didn't use his jab much, but with the likes of former world champion Ricky Hatton training him, he should continue to polish things moving forward. Stay locked into RSR as we witness the progression together.