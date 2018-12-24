It was a frustrating night for the brash Charlo brothers, however the scoring of the fights were more mind boggling than anything else. This was supposed to be a night where both Charlo brothers would shine. It was nothing near that.
First let’s start off with the co-feature in which Jermell Charlo lost his WBC Junior Middleweight belt to Tony Harrison by a controversial decision. Charlo was the aggressor throughout the fight and Harrison played the role of the counterpuncher. There were a few times that Charlo hurt Harrison in the fight but Harrison kept his cool.
To give credit to Harrison, he did a good job of counter punching and was very effective with his jab. The issue in this fight though was Harrison was only landing one shot at a time. Charlo was the effective aggressor and simply landed more punches and was busier of the two fighters. At the end of the fight, the scores were 115-113 (twice) and 116-12, all unanimously for Tony Harrison. The crowd booed the decision and the decision was bad. I scored the fight for Charlo 116-112 but it could have been 115-113 for Charlo too. The judges preferred the counter-puncher in this case, but Harrison did not throw enough to convince me.
With that being said on to the main event. Honestly this was the worst decision, but not too many people are crying about this one.
Jermall Charlo successfully defended his WBC Interim Middleweight title against late replacement Matt Korobov. I felt when this fight was announced it would have been a more difficult challenge for Charlo. Well, it happened to be true. Korobov in my eyes won the early rounds. Korobov also played the role of the counterpuncher but was very effective. He moved away from the power shots of Charlo and Korobov was landing his left hand at will. Korobov was landing left hands to the head and body of Charlo. As we got into the later rounds, the fight did shift a little. Korobov was a little more gassed and Charlo picked up the pace. I did give Charlo some of the late rounds but I still felt Charlo picked it up a little too late. To me Charlo needed a knockout in the 12th round and almost did it, but Korobov finished the fight. It was not enough for Charlo to win the fight and Korobov was the clear victor. The judges scored it 116-112 (twice) and 119-108 for Charlo. This was the worst scoring of the night. 119-108 for Charlo? Can someone honestly say that Charlo won 11 rounds in this fight? I scored the fight 116-112 for Korobov. A 115-113 score for Korobov could be justified as well.
If you thought Jermell Charlo was robbed, then Matt Korobov was robbed too. It was an obvious pro Charlo crowd and the commentating team was very bias towards the Charlo brothers as well. There should be rematches for both fights, but most likely we will see the Jermell Charlo Vs Tony Harrison rematch. I highly doubt Jermall Charlo would give Korobov a rematch. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini said it right when he said “I thought Jermell Charlo won more clearly than Jermall Charlo.”
