By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Now I know the title of this article may sound a little strange, but in my opinion, Fielding lost his WBA regular World title in the best fashion that he could have done…
Still sounds weird, right?
Well, you see, Fielding was never expected to beat Tyron Zeuge in Germany just after the halfway point of the year; so, for him to defend against a fighter who is – undoubtedly – one of the best of the current generation, was an absolute dream come true for Fielding, even if it did mean losing his WBA strap.
I say this because Fielding will have earned a substantial amount of money for his fight against the Mexican hero and he will always have Canelo’s name to refer back to when he tells his children and grandchildren about his career as a professional boxer.
I know that to a fighter, there’s no “good way” to lose and nor does a fighter ever want to taste defeat, but for someone like Fielding who was never expected to achieve half of what he has, the fact that he shared the ring with a future Hall of Famer, at the infamous Madison Square Garden and got paid a hell of a lot of money to do so, that’s really a win-win situation for “Rocky from Stocky”.
Most British fighters will agree that they would all love to box in the USA, with New York or Las Vegas being the preferred locations.
This is something that Fielding has done – just 3 years after being knocked out within the first round of a British Title fight – so when you look at it from this perspective, Fielding really did lose his World title in the “best” way possible and has managed to experience what it feels like to be at the very top of the sport.
Even if he couldn’t quite cut it at the pinnacle of boxing, he has experienced it first hand now and that experience will be huge for him in any future fights or perhaps even in his future as a coach if he decides to explore that route…
Going back to the title of this article, I think that Rocky Fielding will be proud of what he’s achieved in his career and will have no regret in having lost to Canelo.
He would’ve known in the build up exactly what he would be going up against and in all fairness to the man from Liverpool, he fully lived the whole occasion and deserved a handsome pay day for taking a fight with the odds so highly stacked against him.
