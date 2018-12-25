Controversies have been rocking the boxing game in recent times. Boxing pundits and fans often disagree with the verdict of the judges. Looking at the Canelo vs “GGG” fights, there was a split decision in one and while victory was given to Canelo in yet another match. The boxing lovers had divided opinions, but a greater percentage gave the two fights to “GGG”.
In another similar bout between Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury, boxing lovers were also divided between two opinions. The pundits and a greater number of fans were convinced that Fury did enough to merit a win in that fight irrespective of the two knockdowns, but the judges did otherwise.
Now, which way boxing lovers? Boxers run off at their mouths a lot and I think they should match their actions with their words. They should go for knockouts or undoubtable hits to avoid controversies that make the game uninteresting.
Would neutral grounds bring an end to such controversies? The A-side fighters most times prefer to have their home advantage. That aside, there are known venues that have become popular for boxing.
In the interest of boxing, would it not be proper to put in place punitive measures on erring judges? It is obviously very painful for a boxer to leave his family and friends, spending weeks in camp, only to be robbed of his victory. Again, I say, which way?