By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
With Canelo recently winning the WBA regular title at super middleweight, does that mean the Mexican is done with the middleweight division?
It certainly opens things up even more for Canelo, as he now has another division to try and conquer, however, “GGG” – as far as we’re all aware – is staying at middleweight like he has done for his whole career.
Does that rule out a third fight between the pair?
Does it mean that if “GGG” wants the fight that he has to move up and meet Canelo at super-middleweight?
Whatever happens, Canelo and his team will have even more say and more control over negotiations this time around having got the win in the second contest…
I personally think that the likelihood of a third fight is very slim.
Where Canelo and his team got the win, they’ll not want to risk another fight with the “Kazahk Thunder” and also if we’re honest, they probably don’t need a third fight with “GGG”.
Canelo and his team have essentially moved on and in their eyes, they’ve settled the debate about who is the better fighter.
For those reasons, I struggle to see a third fight happening between Canelo and Golovkin, despite it being a fight that I’d still like to see to settle the score for good!
With all that being said and done, if the price is right and there’s an opportunity for both fighters to make one final pay-day out of one another, then it’s got every chance of getting made…
What do you think? Will we ever see a third fight between these 2 elite fighters?
