For this column, dear friends, a couple of notes regarding upcoming events to which all of you are warmly invited and to which I truly hope that we will have the pleasure of seeing you at.
The first is the MIAMI MEMORABILIA COLLECTORS CLUB and MIAMI PIONEERS/NATIVES of DADE monthly meeting. Held on the first Sunday of each month (January 6th) at 2:00 PM except for July and August each meeting features a guest speaker who discusses things of interest to all of us who either collect Miami memorabilia or who have a love for Greater Miami history.
The organizations are now meeting jointly at the CORAL GABLES MUSEUM, which is on Aragon Avenue in the Gables (obviously!) right next to and just west of Books and Books on the north side of the street. This month, yours truly will be our speaker, the talk being “Debunking the Greater Miami Myths” and if you can make it you will be tremendously enlightened to find out that so many of the fables, fairy tales, myths, fol-de-rol and, as we would say in French, “bubbemissehs” have no basis in truth or fact but are continuing to be falsely repeated by several of our local faux historians.
That talk begins with one of the most egregious and nonsensical stories of all, and the one that has been the longest lasting: You learn that, NO, Julia Tuttle did NOT send any orange blossoms to Mr. Flagler after the great and terrible freezes of December of 1894 and January and February of 1895 and that he did NOT extend his railroad to Biscayne Bay because she did so, which she did not. We go on from there but rather than “spill the beans” I am inviting you to join us for that talk as my guest, so do try to make it.
The second January event will also be at the Coral Gables Museum, that on Wednesday evening, January 23rd beginning at 7:30 PM but suggesting that you get there by 7:00 PM so that you have no problem parking (city garage just east of the Museum on south side of street and city lot on west side of Salzedo Street, also South side of Aragon Avenue).
What you will hear and enjoy that evening will be one of two (of my thirteen) “adult show and tell” talks to which I bring the memorabilia directly related to the topic, this talk titled “The History of Discrimination in Greater Miami,” and if you can make it you will be enthralled and fascinated when you see “the stuff” which is part of this presentation, including books, booklets, brochures, photographs, postcards and signs. (Keep in mind that I am the only person in Florida who gives that talk and all pieces of memorabilia are from The Bramson Archive).
Hope you can make it to both, and looking forward to meeting new friends and greeting old friends at both. Dues for the Memorabilia Collectors Club and the MP/NoD are incredibly modest so hope that you will want to join after you come to that talk.
Be—and stay—well, all, and have a wonderful, happy and safe New Year. And keep in mind that you must not, if you are driving that night, forget to take your car! With warmest good wishes to all of you and "a tip of the Hatlo hat" to the wonderful man who puts in unending hours to make this and other blogs and columns possible, a real and true gentleman and a total "stand up guy," Brad Berkwitt.