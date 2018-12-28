After winning the 1986 139 Lb. Open championship in the NY Golden Gloves, Glenwood Brown was the pride of Plainsfield, NJ and began his Pro boxing career with a 4th round TKO over Robert Harris at the Felt Forum in NY.
Brown campaigned mostly on the East Coast and built a record of 18-0, 14 ko’s before facing former WBC World Champion Saoul Mamby on June 27, 1988. It was Mamby getting the split decision victory over 10 rounds on that night and handing Glenwood Brown his first pro defeat. Brown was not happy about the decision and demanded a rematch, he got it on Feb. 9, 1989 – this time for the New York State Welterweight Title Belt. It was another close and technical scrap, but this time it was Glenwood Brown who won the decision, Unanimously, and picking up the New York State Championship.
Almost 1 year later, Brown found himself squaring off with Luis Santana (36-12-2, 28 ko’s) for the vacant USBA Welterweight Title. Brown stopped Santana in round 8 and was now the United States Boxing Association Welterweight Champion.
Brown was now ranked in the top 10 and continued to win impressively. Oct. 4, 1991 was the night he would get his first shot at a World Title. He challenged Maurice Blocker (32-2, 18 ko) for the vacant IBF Welterweight Title. Judge Rocky Castellani scored it 115-114 for Brown, but was overruled by judges John Stewart and Lynne Carter who both had it at 117-111 for Blocker.
Brown’s performance earned him enough respect that he was named as the challenger for Meldrick Taylor’s WBA Welterweight World Title in his very next fight! It was Jan 18, 1992 and was the main event of a card that also featured Pernell Whitaker against Harold Brazier, and Tony Baltazar against Rodney Moore. It was another performance that didn’t hurt his reputation, sending Taylor to the canvas TWICE. But in the end, the judges awarded the decision to the former Olympic Gold Medalist on scores of 114-113, and 116-113 x 2.
After back to back World Title Challenges, Brown’s level of competition stepped up facing Miguel Santana, Roque Montoya, Edwin Curet, and Larry Barnes all in a row. He went 2-2 in that 4 fight stretch and lost his New York State Title to Larry Barnes (25-1, 11 ko’s).
On August 25, 1995 Glenwood would earn one last title shot, and he made the most of it scoring a unanimous decision over Rafael Williams to win the vacant IBO Middleweight Title.
Glenwood never fought for another title, but faced some world class opponents in his final years in the ring, including Simon Brown, Dana Rosenblatt, Bronco McKart, and Vinny Pazienza. He lost close, hard fought decisions to all 4.
Brown’s last pro bout was June of 2000, and after a 14 year professional boxing career he ended his career against world ranked contender Scott Pemberton (20-2-1, 16 ko’s) being stopped in the 9th round.
A fascinating career for a man who was well known and respected by east coast boxing fans, and always took world class opponents to their limit.
