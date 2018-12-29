By Danielle Sobelman
In a million years, I would not have imagined that in the history of the United States that we would have a wannabe mob boss running the country. Individual # 1 is determined to be just that! He is keeping the government on a partial shutdown until he received the money he wants for his horrible border, which experts are saying is not the solution.
He is using the tactics of the mafia with this partial shutdown by doing an old school shakedown. He doesn’t seem to give a damn about the ramifications that it has. He continues to spin lies along the way to ensure his base he is doing this for their best interest. To his base, he is like Robin Hood. Mob godfathers within their community were seen as much and not for the criminals for what they were.
As Individual # 1 struts around with his oversize tie and suit jacket, he reminds me of the mobsters John Gotti and Nicky Scarfo. Both these men thought they were untouchable and as a result that was their undoing something Individual #1 will soon learn.
Using mob vernacular of calling someone a “rat” for turning states evidence from a President of the United States makes my stomach turn. It’s chilling to realize the path the country has gone. It is like we are sheep going to slaughter. The office of President of the United States was once an office of prestige. This prestige is gone and is replaced by a caricature.
As this country continues to be under siege for the next two years, I hope and pray that this we as a country can rebuild what we have lost…… Respect!