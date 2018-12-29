Tough Jamaican Heavyweight journeyman Oliver Wright, 16-16-1, 8 KO’s died yesterday of a heart attack. Wright was 71 years old. During his boxing career, which started in 1973 and ended in 1981, he faced big name fighters like Tim Witherspoon, Roy Williams, Bunny Johnson, Oscar Bonavena, Earnie Shavers, and Larry Holmes.
His last fight took place on November 5, 1981, when he dropped a unanimous decision, to Jimmy Clark, at the Sands Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Wright Family in their time of grief.