By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… Everytime I try to get out, they pull my bagels back in! The hospital that is… At my age, the only thing that works on this old Jew is my pain sensors, but at 88, to have pain, means I am still here. Bradley is over there freezing his bagels off with the fabulous Debbie in Indiana and I hear their pups Bella and Santino, are running the HOA La Costra Nosa style… After all, Bradley did name their Havanese Santino Corleone Berkwitt after Sonny in The Godfather played brilliantly by James Caan. Alright RSR readers, let’s get to some boxing…
Tyson Fury… 100% Meshuga, but you have to love the guy after his gutsy performance against WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder. Draw? Draw? My Tuckus! Fury won that fight even with the two knockdowns. He earned my respect and the rest of the boxing world. In a rematch, he stays away from that cannon of a right hand Wilder packs and wins easy!
Errol Spence, JR. – Mikey Garcia… Case of too big and too powerful! Spence, JR. stops Garcia in 8.
Gene Fullmer… I met him years back on Miami Beach through Al and what a classy man he was. They don’t make them like Gene anymore. Great fighter and even better human being. RIP.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Very hard for Sadie and I around the holidays missing our closest friend Al who loved Christmas. He always made Bradley’s special during their years in New York and on Miami Beach years later. As I come to the final chapter of my life, I take solace in knowing I will be reunited with Al up there once again.
The Chutzpah Award Goes to Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini… He was one tough SOB in his days as the WBA Lightweight Champion. Plus anyone who gets Bradley in the promo he did for his RSR Video Email Bag Show where everyone cracks up because of the obvious affection between the two, is full of Chutzpah!