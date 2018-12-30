It is not unusual for a politician to lie to get his or her point across to get elected or to get their narrative heard, but the misleading information and facts that are as told by Individual #1 is dangerous.
These over 7,500 half-truths pose a national security threat because lies can lead to panic and lives become at risk. The GOP doesn’t seem to care as long as their able to get elected and their agenda is brought front and center.
Individual #1 ’s dog whistle tactics have put people who are immigrants and people of color under attack. This year alone, many people of color have been attacked, police called on them and even blocked from going into their own homes. Thank heaven for social media for exposing this truth. Individual #1 ’s tactics have empowered some people for being openly racist and are unapologetic about it.
As a nation, we have gone 70 years backward and it’s scary. Individual’s #1’s lies to bring coal back alone is a lie. Coal is no longer king and is detrimental to the health of these workers. It is also harmful to the environment. He claim’s global warming is a myth. Wait until there is a blizzard in Florida, where his precious Mar-a-Largo is, then he will state that global warming is real and the Democrats are responsible for this.
As recent as this week, Individual #1 lied to the troops he was visiting and telling them because of him, they are having the biggest pay raise in 10 years, when in fact under his administration, the military raises have been 3% or less.
As we entered the second week of this partial shutdown the list of over 7,500 truths continue to grow. When will the American people say enough is enough? As Individual #1 sits in the White House pouting that he had not gotten his precious border wall, he threatens to close the border. This effects many Americans who live in Mexico, who can’t afford to live in the US and commute back and forth to work. As the federal government in a partial shutdown, the many federal employees are unable to pay their bills. Lying that ISIS has been defeated and pulling troops abruptly is not only dangerous to the people, but to are troops who are currently still there. It is sending the message we are letting are guard down, which leaves us vulnerable to attack.
I really don’t think we can survive until 2020. As 2018 ends, I wait with baited breath of what lies ahead for 2019. I hope Congress wises up and start issuing articles of impeachment so this criminal is removed from office.Contact the Feature Writers