By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Last night as I scrolled through my Instagram feed, I saw another video from Adrien Broner that made my skin crawl.
Amidst rumors of him being arrested once again and the fight between him and Pacquiao being in jeopardy, I hardly expected to see him posting videos like the one I’m going to be talking about…
In the video he was simply being a nuisance, causing a scene and getting some weird sort of pleasure out of making the woman behind a checkout very uncomfortable and from what I can make out, also pretty scared.
The video was essentially of Broner buying something from a store, before giving the cashier back a half drunk bottle of some drink, complaining that it was “off” or “spoilt” or something along those lines.
This wouldn’t be so bad if it was genuine and if he’d gone about it in a humble or respectful way, but instead, he decided to make this young woman feel incredibly uncomfortable and he put her in a really awkward position; with all his weird comments and remarks, which lead to her superior coming over to try and assist.
The young cashier’s superior rightly said that there was no need for him to make such a scene and a commotion, to which Broner sarcastically replies that he’s “sorry”.
The vast majority of comments on Broner’s embarrassing video suggest that I’m only one of many, many viewers disgusted and frustrated by his behavior and his actions.
For a man in such a privileged position of influence and fame, with a fantastic skillset and even more potential than he probably realizes, this is such a waste and it’s also an incredibly poor role model for up and coming fighters, as well as all young men growing up; looking at guys like him for inspiration!
I have to say that I think Adrien Broner is one of; if not the worst role model in the sport of boxing that we currently have due to all of these foolish videos and other statements that he seems to be continuously putting out there.
Maybe he has a problem that he is afraid of addressing or trying to correct, but unfortunately, I can’t see this man changing any time soon and I really hope that he’s on the receiving end of a Manny Pacquiao master class when they meet in January!
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of a new podcast called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Contact the Feature Writers