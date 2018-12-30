When the BWAA announced their pick for Female Boxer of the Year 2018 it came as no surprise to this writer that the winner was Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. That’s not to say there were no other female boxers who had great years in 2018. Cecilia Braekhus had three defenses of her unified welterweight titles. Heather Hardy showed her true champion heart in her rematch with Shelly Vincent and Katie Taylor added the IBF Lightweight strap to her WBA and had four big wins in 2018. But to me there was only one pick, and Miss Shields isn’t only a champion in the ring, but in life as well.
Born (March 17th 1995) and raised in the mean streets of Flint, Michigan, a city known to kill dreams and crush hopes, Claressa refused to let anything or anyone stand in the way of her aspirations. The odds were more than stacked against this special woman. Her father being in jail from the time she was two years old, suffering unspeakable abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend, and dealing with the harsh and drugged filled streets. Yet this young lady knew that if she worked hard and believed in herself, she could overcome what seems like the all too sad reality of people born in that situation.
When she was nine years old her father was released from prison and would tell his young daughter of boxers and the world of boxing. Like thousands of people who became interested in the sweet science, it was the name Ali that really piqued her interest. But this was Laila Ali, the daughter of The Greatest. Claressa knew at that moment she wanted to box, even though her father was against it. But lucky for her, another strong willed woman would tell her she could do whatever she put her mind to. With that, at the age of 11 and thanks to her grandmother, “T-Rex” was born.
Over the next several years regional and national tournament wins racked up and by the time she was 17 years old she qualified to box for the inaugural U.S Olympic Women’s Boxing team as a middleweight. The high school senior was off to London for the 2012 Olympics. She captured Gold and lit up the medal stand with her beaming smile. Shields would also claim Gold at the 2014 World Championship and the 2015 Pan Am Games, becoming the first woman to win gold at both the Olympics and Pan Am games.
In 2016, she won Olympic qualifiers and was once again to represent the United States in the Olympic Games. Rio was historic for Shields. Not only winning another Gold Medal, but in the process becoming the first U.S Olympian, man or woman, to win two Gold Medals in boxing! After the Gold Medals, and a mind blowing 78-1 amateur record, endorsements should have been pouring in on this gifted athlete, but it wasn’t to be. So in November of 2016, Claressa answered the bell as a professional for the first time defeating Franchon Crews by a unanimous decision.
Fast forward to 2018 and Claressa Shields, 8-0, 2 KO’s, a four-time World Champion, adding the WBC/IBF Super Middleweight and the WBA/IBF Middleweight belts to her ever expanding trophy case. In addition, she is the Women’s Boxing Archive Super Middleweight champ, a USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Famer and even A Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Award winner for “Biggest Powerhouse”. And now, The BWAA Female Boxer of the Year Award winner.
Claressa Shields is what a role model should be. She has not only overcome all the obstacles that could be put in her way, she became what few people can, a World Champion. Not just in the ring, Claressa Shields is a champion in life and is someone that everyone should look up to. It doesn’t matter your race, gender, economic situation or anything else, if you truly believe in yourself, you work hard and have the heart, you can beat the odds, “T-Rex” is living proof. Yes, 2018 was an amazing year for this incredibly special fighter, and there looks to be several more on the horizon.
But no Gold Medals or title belts are nearly as impressive as the woman herself. She is an inspiration, a hero and a true role model. Claressa Shields is the kind of human being we should all strive to be more like. Congratulations, Champ, I can’t wait to see you in 2019.
