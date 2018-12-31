By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After witnessing Usyk knock out Tony Bellew at the Manchester Arena last month, I realized even more so, how great a fighter Oleksandr Usyk is.
The way he moved, the way he worked out his opponent and the way in which he set up Bellew to ultimately eat some huge punches and to secure to knockout was simply amazing to watch, particularly in person.
When we look back at the year that Usyk has had, it is nothing short of incredible really, he not only won the super six cruiserweight competition, but also unified the cruiserweight division and then finished it all off by making a successful defense and a big statement, against a former WBC cruiserweight World champion.
The fact that Usyk has done all of this within the space of 16 fights as a professional is incredible and in all fairness to him, he has kept himself very busy and active for a fighter at the highest level.
Although there have been many fighters who stood out again this year, I don’t think that anyone else could’ve expected to win this prestigious award from the Ring magazine, as Oleksandr Usyk has probably had one of the best years in boxing…
It will be really interesting to see who Usyk fights next and to see how he gets on campaigning as a heavyweight.
After such a successful year, is it possible that 2019 could be an even greater year for him? Or will he have to wait until 2020 to get a chance at “the big boys” in the heavyweight division?
