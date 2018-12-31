In the 1970’s you had many popular bands that owned AM radio and one of them was DR. Hook and The Medicine Show. Ray Sawyer was out front with his eye patch and sang lead vocal on their hit “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”. Sawyer passed away today at the age of 81 according to his publicist.
Sawyer was living in Daytona Beach and had been retired from performing for about three years due to his health declining. No cause of death was revealed, but Page Six was informed that Sawyer suffered from a brief illness that he didn’t recover from.
Sawyer appeared on a string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s, including “Sylvia’s Mother,” “A Little Bit More,” “Only Sixteen,” “Walk Right In,””Sharing the Night Together,” “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman,” “Better Love Next Time” and “Sexy Eyes.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Sawyer Family in their time of grief.