Floyd Mayweather, JR. who just recently defeated Japanese undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa is to cash in on a $9m price.
The 20-year-old who decided to fight Mayweather, JR. because he is undefeated as a professional kickboxer and martial artist was sent down three times within a very short time as his trainer rushed in to stop the fight.
As the match started Mayweather, JR. could be seen smiling and throwing soft punches at him as he did not seem to take the match seriously.
But when Mayweather, JR. started to demonstrate his strength in launching series of blows on the 20 year old the young lad could not bear it as he went to the ground easily.
Mayweather, JR. noticed the 20 year old was struggling to overcome the first knockdown and followed up with more heavy blows taking his opponent down once again.
With the Japanese challenger clearly struggling to stay on his feet, his trainer rushed in and stopped the fight with just one minute of the first round remaining.
The 41-year-old Mayweather, JR. came to the fight with far more experience as having beaten great boxers like Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez as well as many others.
Although the bout ended in a defeat for the Japanese challenger it did not affect his unbeaten record since the match was an exhibition one with no judges and only a knockout or technical knockout is considered a victory.
Following his win, Mayweather, JR. said: “It was all about entertainment – we had fun, the fans in Japan, they wanted this to happen, so I said why not. Once again, I’m still retired, I’m still 50-0, Tenshin is a great champion.”
Mayweather, JR. has been flirting with the idea of coming out of retirement and at one point calling out Manny Pacquiao for a rematch after their first fight was labeled a borefest by boxing fans.
If he eventually comes out of retirement, there are so many fights for him and he will still make good money out of it. Canelo Alvarez, “GGG”, Daniel Jacobs, Manny Pacquiao, just to mention a few would more than welcome a fight with Mayweather, JR.
He should give the fans the fight they want. No boxing fan is interested in watching Mayweather, JR. fight Tenshin Nasukawa or Conor McGregor. Khabib Nurmagomedov who was clamoring for a boxing match with Mayweather, JR. is not going to pose any kind of threat against a ring general with 50 fights under his belt. It will be a mismatch.
Whenever Mayweather, JR. wants to fight, he should put the interest of the boxing fans into consideration. Would it be right to say that Mayweather, JR. is scared to lose the "0" in his record?