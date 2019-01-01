New Mexico’s Marty Maestas got a late start in boxing, but accomplished much. After a successful amateur career, including a state ABF Golden Gloves Championship, he turned professional on August, 5 1995. Marty’s first pro fight was a 4 round war against fellow Albuquerquean Jacob “Razor Sharp” Romero, and has become remembered as one of the great battles in New Mexico boxing history. It ended in a 3 way split draw.
Maestas never fought for a professional title, but was involved in many memorable bouts, and became a local favorite squaring off with many of the other local pro boxers. He became known as a fighter who would accept any bout offered to him.
Marty’s last pro fight came on Feb. 19, 2000 as he battled up & coming New Mexico KO artist “Amazing” Adriano Sanchez (6-1, 6 ko’s). He was stopped in round 5 of this battle.
