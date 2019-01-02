What is it that draws you to the sport of boxing? Some might say the high energy intense atmosphere is a sure hook line and sinker for the adrenaline junkie. Although there are many ways to look at the sport and admire it. Hell, anyone willing to go in a ring and get their face punched in for a little pocket change sure is one hell of a thrill seeker. Perhaps that is why it’s so interesting to hear the stories on how each individual boxer got to where they are. Learning about the journey in the process of the sport is something that will allow you to admire it, rather than look at it as a dangerous sport.
The few fights I have attended I absolutely enjoyed the energy in which a sport like this brings! Surely not for the weak, but worth it to watch all the blood, sweat and tears that go into it.
Too often boxers get a bad rep for the way things were handled at fights, record stats, and the heat of the moment situations. Social media is always a big factor when people start making judgements about certain fighter’s personalities. Quite frankly I prefer to make my assumption based on actual face to face encounter, not everyone is who they seem. I have had the privilege of meeting a few genuine good-mannered guys that literally started from the bottom, no money, no promoters, no supporters, nothing, but heart and determination to bring them through. Admirable if you ask me.
Some have amazing stories and inspiring things they do with the outlet that this sport brings to them and how great it is to see that. I wish the media would allow more platforms to show the journey of that, rather than all the shit talking that goes on. Perhaps one day I will write about each boxer I have met and the inspiring things I’ve learned through each on their journey.
It's not an easy sport and it sure can get lonely on your way to the top how brave it is to stay courageous on this path for not everyone can take a punch and get back up when the going gets tough.