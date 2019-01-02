“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the beloved HOF WWE Interviewer who was as much a part of wrestling as the biggest name wrestlers has died. He was 76.
Okerlund interviewed a who’s who of WWE stars such as, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior and many others from the mid- to late-1980s. In the mid-1990s, Okerlund moved to rival WCW and stood in the ring as garbage rained down upon Hogan as he formed the nWo.
“A voice and soundtrack to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of WWE’s most memorable segments,” WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque said on Twitter on Wednesday. “‘Mean Gene’ was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
At one time during my youth, I loved wrestling very much and “Mean” Gene was a big reason why.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Okerlund Family in their time of grief.