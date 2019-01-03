It’s all too known the celebrity controversy that has sparked so much media attention between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Everyone has something to say or a side to take. Let’s look at the honesty of what the situation looks like to someone like me, a non-celebrity!
Nicki has been an icon in the rap world, she has made music that has sparked many rewarding benefits since she began. I personally have never been a big fan of the rap around these days, throw me in front of some DMX and EVE and I’m set.
However, through watching Nicki on the Ellen DeGeneres Show has shown me a different side of Nicki Minaj other than the crafty lyrics she portrays. I was able to see a more genuine side of who she was as a person from what I could see through media at least.
One question I do have, is do you even live the life you even rap about? How hard are you actually? Who are you trying to be a role model for? What is the goal of your persona in the music industry?
Which brings me to Cardi B. One thing I can say is that I respect her. She has been upfront and honest about who she is, what kind of life she has led and has never tried to hide it. I totally admire anyone who lives in their whole truth. She began the music scene idolizing Nicki and rising to right beside her on the music competitive board which I believe is what caused this ongoing feud
.
I am not sure why celebrities always seem to publicly run their mouths through social media, or write songs about enemies knowing good and well that the person they are targeted to is going to see and hear them. And then when an actual face to face event happens, go and hide behind security after the spewing has begun. Quite unamusing. I mean in the real world, if you run your mouth about someone, I can guarantee that someone going to show up at your door waiting to approach you to your face and handle the beef. However, it seems like celebrities tend to go to social media or hide behind a wall of security and think they can defame someone because they have protection. I am not sure why no one ever explained don’t talk shit your ass can’t handle. I mean, that was a phrase I grew up on. I just knew if I had some ill will towards someone, I best be able to handle on my own or keep my mouth shut. Which brings me to the point, why on earth does this nonsense happen?
When you look at this situation from a musical stand point, I honestly think Nicki should be flattered that Cardi B looked up to her at one time. She should be encouraging and honored that a younger rising star is coming up in the industry with her. What happened to supporting other women and being an example instead of an embarrassment? I am quite baffled that grown women take to social media to spew slander, it’s as if it’s a publicity stunt, only they cower afterwards instead of meeting face to face to squash it. Which does make me think, is a portion of this done to raise more ratings and gain more fans?
I would think with the lyrical content in which Nicki Minaj uses, she wouldn’t be afraid to stand face to face to Cardi B and say all the things she has to say about her, we can surely tell Cardi B has wanted this to happen anyhow. In all honesty I would too! Why cower to the form of online banter when you can take the situation like a real woman and handle it. Quite frankly if Nicki, as the older woman in this situation, realized that they both are powerful rappers in the music industry as well as influential, and stopped the high school shit show they could probably do some amazing things. We as women need to start building each other up and showing appreciation for other women around us. Celebs know youth is watching, let’s start acting like role model’s and supporting each other. The possibilities are endless when you approach people with compassion and understanding, or agree to disagree and move on, cause we’re all ready for it!Contact the Feature Writers