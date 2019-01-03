In the 1970’s we had so many great variety shows such as The Captain and Tennille that was on ABC from 1976-1977 during a time that was much kinder in America. With smash hits such as Love Will Keep Us Together, Muskrat Love and Do That To Me One More Time a following of fans started and to this day, still love the group. Love Will Together took home a Grammy Award in 1976 for Best Record.
Daryl Dragon AKA Captain passed away today at the age of 76 of renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona, according to spokesman Harlan Boll, as The Associated Press reports. Toni Tennille, Dragon’s ex-wife and longtime musical partner, was by his side.
“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Tennille said in a statement to Fox News.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Dragon Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team