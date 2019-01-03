It mightn’t be the biggest potential boxing fight on the horizon, but some bookmakers have matched up Amir Khan and Kell Brook with odds that suggest a decent match up. The fight is still yet to be confirmed, but it looks to be gathering momentum with mid-February now rumored to be a likely option.
Things could fall through, of course, but that hasn’t stopped bookies pricing up the odds. It’s the disagreement between those bookies that makes for some interesting reading, though. Brook is the marginal favorite, coming in at 8/11 with William Hill, with Khan just a shade above even money at 11/10.
Huge difference in bookies’ opinions
While those odds point to a very close fight, Paddy Power bookmakers have seen it as much more in Brooks favor, going 2/5 on the former IBF welterweight champion. Fans of Khan will be interesting to see him at 2/1 with Paddy Power. A draw is priced at 20/1.
If you think it’s quite strange for bookies to price up fights before they have been confirmed, it’s actually common practice. Indeed, there are lots of interesting potentials fights – some likely to happen, some not so much – priced up by bookies for the year ahead.
Top of the list is undoubtedly the Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder rematch, which most fans of the heavyweight division will hope to see in 2019. The odds have certainly shifted in favor of Fury, who was the betting underdog the last time the pair met. Right now, the best price on Fury seems to be the 5/6 with Betfair and Paddy Power. Wilder, meanwhile, is given best odds of 5/4 by Ladbrokes. This fight will capture the imagination after the thriller delivered last time, so the amount of money put on the fight could shift the markets dramatically.
“GGG” Vs Canelo 3 an intriguing prospect
Of course, there is also the prospect of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez making their rivalry a trilogy. Again, that is a fight not with any true consensus from the bookies. Sky Bet, like most fans, have split it right down the middle, with 10/11 odds on either fighter winning and 20/1 for the draw. Paddy Power have favoured Canelo at 8/13, with “GGG” odds against at 5/4.
It might not be the rematch every fan wants to see, but Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Manny Pacquiao will make both fighters a fortune and capture the world’s attention. All bookies are in agreement, with Mayweather, JR. the hot-favorite to keep his perfect record. He’s 4/11 with William Hill, who go 2/1 on “Pac-Man”.
Josh Warrington star is on the rise
Josh Warrington is now box-office material after his defeat of Carl Frampton last month, with promoter Frank Warren suggesting that an all-Yorkshire clash against Kid Galahad might not go ahead. The odds certainly point in Warrington’s favor though, with Paddy Power 4/11 the IBF featherweight champion takes the spoils.
One final note on what should surely be the biggest fight in British boxing in the 21st century: Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury. Will it be 2019 or 2020? Who knows. But Joshua is still the bookies’ favorite, coming in at 8/11 with Betfair and Paddy Power. Fury, who looks like he could really take a stranglehold of the heavyweight division should he keep his head, is best-priced at 27/20 with Ladbrokes.