By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
I won’t pretend to be a huge football/soccer fan – in fact I’m what you would consider a very, very casual fan. I occasionally check the scores and will every now and then watch the weekends highlights on ‘Match of the Day’ or tune in to watch a full game once a month or something!
However, one thing that has caught my attention lately has been everything surrounding the infamous – Manchester United – and all the commotion surrounding the team: its players, the manager and the whole legacy of the club since the retirement of former legendary manager – Sir Alex Ferguson.
Now, I’m no genius when it comes to football/soccer; in fact, I’m pretty clueless about it in the grand scheme of things, however, what I do really appreciate is the impact that there seems to have been since a new manager has taken over at Manchester United.
The psychology behind it all is something that captivates me…
United sacked their former manager, Jose Mourinho, not so long ago and have since employed a former Manchester United legend – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – as a “caretaker” manager.
Since Solskjaer’s appointment, United have won their last 4 games and have looked a completely different side from what I can gather, having scored a lot more goals, shown a lot more energy and having also secured all 12 possible points.
There was clearly some sort of negative energy surrounding Manchester United when Mourinho was in charge, whether it was to do with the players, the manager or even the club officials.
However, since the temporary appointment of Solskjaer that air of discomfort, negativity and the looming of dark clouds seems to have disappeared and both the club as a whole and the players look rejuvenated, excited and full of energy.
For me, it’s interesting to observe the difference in the whole “feel” around a club, maybe it’s Solskjaer s “happy go lucky” attitude/appearance that immediately lifts everyone around him up, in contrast to Mourinho’s darker; more cynical aura, which appears to have made those around him act in a similar fashion.
The best thing that the Manchester United board have done, during a time of such unfamiliarity within the club, is bringing in a United legend who is able to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson’s philosophies and motivate his players in the way that he was motivated back in his career as a striker.
Whether the “Red Devils” can keep up their fine form is another question entirely, but I think it’s a really interesting case study for someone who is interested in finding out how much a leader can influence those who follow them, simply in the way that they act and approach things.
The big question on people’s minds now, will be that if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team can continue their success for the rest of the season, will he be given the job on a permanent basis?
