“Bad” Brad Berkwitt the CEO/Publisher of Ringside Report “The Heart of Boxing & Entertainment” is now the Personal Manager for the beloved former number one WBA Heavyweight Contender and Title Challenger (faced WBA Heavyweight Champion Mike Weaver on October 3, 1981) James “Quick” Tillis.
“Quick” also was the first man to take a young and in his prime Mike Tyson, who at the time, was 19-0 with 19 KO’s the distance and giving James “Buster” Douglas the blueprint to defeat Tyson a few years later via KO…
