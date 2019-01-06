January 3, 2019, President Donald J. Trump’s perfect world ended. No longer is there a fully GOP led Congress that will not hold him accountable for his outrageous behavior. He has to now contend with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her refusal to bow down to him and give in to his desire for his ego-boosting border wall. Pelosi doesn’t take kindly to his mafia style shakedown methods of holding the government under siege.
This partial shutdown proves that Trump doesn’t care for the American people. He even boasted at a press briefing that many of the furloughed government employees are thanking him for this. This is another lie he continues to tell. Many TSA workers are calling out from work because they are taking other jobs on the side because they are no longer getting paid and can’t afford their childcare expenses as well as their mortgage or rent payments. He boasts that their landlords will understand, which is another false truth. With these call outs, this leaves our nation’s airports at an increased for a terrorist attack. This is the same President who claims to want to protect this country.
After meeting with Congress members, according to Senator Chuck Schumer, the President boasted that if he doesn’t get his desired funding for his beloved border wall, this shutdown could last months or even years. He doesn’t seem to care what a catastrophe he is causing the American people. Tax returns won’t be processed and therefore many of the tax refunds, that many poor Americans depend on won’t be made available. If this partial shutdown continues well into February, people who receive SNAP benefits won’t receive their food stamps and therefore can’t feed their families.
This is a crime against the American people.
Right now, this partial shutdown makes him look like the villain that he is. He is being held accountable with the new Democrat-led House of Representatives. Now they will go after his tax returns something Individual # 1 is scared about. He is no longer under protection and it gives me hope. In the beginning I was hoping that they wouldn’t elect Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House because I once felt the Democrats needed fresh blood. I have since been proven wrong because she is perfect to take this criminal down. Hopefully, I can throw a party this year because it will be a party to end this “Great American Nightmare”.Contact the Feature Writers