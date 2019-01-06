I write this article as a mother of a daughter. Never in my life would I have imagined that right before our eyes, R. Kelly has and still is engaging in human trafficking of young African American girls. For years, after the video tape of Kelly urinating on a young girl, this man’s star continues to rise. Many people thought he was innocent because both the victim and her parents denied that was even her in the video after 6 years of delays in the actual trial.
Kudos for the Lifetime Channel for spending the time and effort for producing and airing this multi episode documentary. The accounts of his victims make me cry because as a mother, this could easily be my own daughter. How Kelly grooms these young ladies and makes them subservient to him makes my stomach turn. He uses manipulation to get numerous young women in which he locks them up in rooms for days at a time, starves them if he becomes displeased with them, and they have to ask for permission to got to the bathroom.
Despite the fact that at one point he was married, many of his fans were not aware of this. He was married to dancer Andrea Kelly form 1995-2009. The abuse that Andrea experienced at his hands is unimaginable. Despite the fact that Andrea, who bore him three children, was subjected to same abuse of the young women he is holding emotionally captive. She also had to ask him when to go to the bathroom and was not even able to leave her home to see her hair dresser. The abuse was so bad Andrea wanted to end her life. It took the love of her children to leave and seek freedom.
In this country, unfortunately money talks and buys you the freedom to escape prosecution, but eventually that runs out and eventually you have to pay the price. The battle cry of the #metoo movement will get R. Kelly and ensure he is held accountable. If you have not watched this docu-series, please do so. Right now, there should be a worldwide boycott of every song he has sung and written. It is time he paid the price!