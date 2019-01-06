By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Just before the new year we saw Dillian Whyte knock out Dereck Chisora with a tremendous left hook, the same one with which he rocked Anthony Joshua back in 2015.
That victory, alongside his other 8 wins since his defeat to “AJ”, surely puts Whyte in prime position to face Joshua on April 13th…
If we’re all honest, I think we know that the chances of seeing Joshua fight either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder next year are pretty slim – at least if we’re thinking about the show in April.
Unfortunately, it looks like boxing fans will be left waiting a while for either of those fights, all due to disagreements in purse splits and all other aspects from the business side of things.
Furthermore, if we know that Joshua wont be fighting the two other biggest names in heavyweight boxing, then surely he’ll have to give the dark horse of the division another chance – that dark horse is of course, “The Bodysnatcher” Dillian Whyte.
Whyte is currently ranked at #1 with both the WBC and the WBO, whilst also sitting at #4 in the WBA rankings. For some reason, he is not yet ranked within the top 15 of the IBF, but after his win against Chisora he should at least be sitting within the top 5 of the IBF rankings too!
Realistically, all roads lead to a second fight with Whyte making the most sense, both in terms of business and in terms of fan satisfaction.
The only other real option that I could see happening, despite really not caring for it in the slightest, is Joshua defending his titles against the heaviest of heavyweights – Jarrell Miller.
In my opinion, Miller is not deserving of a title shot just yet, especially not when you look at all of the fights Dillian Whyte has had to have (in comparison) to work his way up the rankings, however, with all that being said – Joshua and his team may look to fight Miller in April instead, seeing it as a less dangerous route to take.
Whilst a fight with Miller may look less dangerous for “AJ”, it would also give him a chance to possibly travel over to the US and experience what it’s like to fight in America, trying to recruit even more fans and supporters in the process.
It’s a difficult time for Joshua right now as the pressure is on him to defend his titles against a big name and a live threat.
After the excitement of Fury Vs. Wilder at the end of 2018, boxing fans are now calling for “AJ” to follow suit and give them another fight just as exciting.
