Exclusive Interview by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
In a career that has gone on for over 60 years, Peter Mark Richman has put some incredible work in on both the big and little screen that has delighted his fans and still does. Whether he was acting with Gary Cooper on an episode of The Twlight Zone or sharing the screen with the beautiful Sophia Loren, you always got an honest performance from Richman who truly respects his craft.
In this exclusive interview, you will learn many insights from Peter Mark Richman. So, without further ado, let’s give Peter Mark the floor…
BB: Let’s catch up the readers on your book release and what you have been up to the last couple of years?
Pick up my autobiography “Peter Mark Richman: I Saw A Molten, White Light”. It will give your readers great insight to what I have been up to these past couple of years and more.
BB: From when you first started in the movie industry, how has it changed through modern day?
Actors today don’t know how to talk (mumble to much). Stage work is required.
BB: You acted in a some very popular movies and TV shows. If you had to pick one acting performance you are most proud of, which would you pick?
I did “4 Faces” on stage before it was a film. It is not released yet.
BB: In 1964, you starred in an episode of my favorite show of all time, The Twilight Zone called “THE FEAR”. First of all, what was it like to work for the iconic Rod Serling?
He was a gentleman and so easy to work with and so talented. That is why episodes of The Twilight Zone have lasted all these years to present day!
BB: What are your thoughts on this groundbreaking show as a complete series and do you think as I do, that the Twilight Zone’s messages throughout the many episodes still hold true today?
I see present day as if episodes were shot today.
BB: I want to throw out a few movie stars you worked with and get the first thought that comes to you when you read their names.
Ben Gazzara: He was a friend who was very talented and I liked him.
George Peppard: He was also a friend.
Sophia Loren: One of the sexiest females I have ever met.
Anthony Quinn: I worked with him in “BLACK ORCHID”. He was a good actor and very versatile.
Clint Eastwood: One of the most handsome fellas I have ever met. That was in 1959 when we did an episode of Rawhide called “Incident at Alabaster Plain” where I played a character named Mastic.
Jack Lord: In spit of his pomposity, I liked him.
Warren Oates: He was a friend and I marveled as his versatility.
Vic Morrow: He was a friend who I thought was very troubled.
John Ritter: I met the young fella on Three’s Company. He was a sweetheart to work with.
BB: Who is your favorite male and female singer of all time?
Bing Crosby and Dinah Shore.
Gary Cooper. When I met him for the first time, I was in awe of him. After awhile he was very humble, unassuming and shy. He took me to his home and showed me his gun collection. He always wanted to know what was going on at the Actors Studio. At that time, The Actors Studio was in need of money. There was a fund drive. I asked him for money and he replied, “Would $5000.00 get me in The Actors Studio” which he said humorously. He gave $500.00. I loved the man.
BB: Favorite actress?
Carole Lombard. She was before her time and so simple and honest. The camera loved her.
BB: Favorite comedy movie of all time?
Some Like It Hot.
BB: Favorite drama movie of all time?
Gone With The Wind.
BB: In your years in the movie business have you met any boxers?
Yes, I have known many fighters in my time. The former Heavyweight Champion Jersey Joe Walcott appeared with me in “Cain’s Hundred”. I don’t know they take a punch to the face! It isn’t football. I played that when I came out of the Navy. Back then, I played for two years in the Eastern Pro Conference (doesn’t exist anymore) and had an injury to my knee in my second year when I played n the fullback position. I had a reconstructed right knee, which I am suffering from as I get older.
BB: Who are your two favorite fighters of all time and why?
Jack Dempsey who had such tenacity and Joe Louis who took such a punch!
BB: You mentioned the beloved Jersey Joe Walcott earlier. Any other thoughts about him?
I admired him for going into acting giving him another way to make money.
BB: I’m going to throw some spontaneous questions at you and give me the first thought that pops into your head.
Favorite sound?
Children laughing.
Least favorite sound?
A drunk losing control of himself and babbling on and on.
Favorite food?
Italian food. One of my favorite dishes is spaghetti with marinara sauce.
Favorite vacation spot?
Hawaii.
Favorite color?
All shades of blue.
BB: What is one thing you ever did that you are still shocked to this day you tried?
When I was 15 or 16, I was in Atlantic City and I decided to swim out adjacent to the steel pier. I don’t why I did it and I almost drowned.
BB: Finally, what is the saying you live your life by?
“God guides my life.”
You can pick up a copy of Peter Mark’s book I Saw A Molten White Light that came out two months ago and is published by Bear Manor Media. Click HERE. Also, he invites all his fans to check out his website by clicking HERE.Contact the management team