Oleksandr Usyk unified the cruiserweight division and won twelve round unanimous decisions over unbeaten boxers Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev.
He closed out 2018 with a vicious knockout victory over Tony Bellew. The most impressive thing about all three victories were they all took place on the road.
Now Usyk looks ahead to a potential run in the heavyweight division. He signed on with promoter Eddie Hearn, which was part of an overall strategy to eventually secure a fight with Hearn’s star fighter, WBA/WBO/IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua.
Many boxing fans and pundits alike have argued about Usyk’s size being a major disadvantage for him moving up to heavyweight, but none can argue about his in-ring skills and boxing IQ. We have seen in the past smaller guys defeating their bigger opponents, Haye Vs Valuev, Pacquia Vs Margarito to mention a few.
Usyk has been written off even before his first fight in the heavyweight division. If he doesn’t believe he can mix it up with the big guys he won’t be clamoring for a move up in weight divisions. He needs to move in a gradual, but steady progression before he can fight the likes of Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.
With the right mindset, training and a little bulk up in weight, Usyk can prove doubters wrong.
Does size win over skills?
